Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Complaining About Ballroom Construction After Iran Strike: ‘Literally, Bombs Are Falling’ | Video

After executing deadly military strikes in Iran this week, President Trump took some time to talk to the press about his new White House ballroom — or rather, voice a complaint on behalf of his wife — earning new disdain from Seth Meyers on Monday night.

During a press briefing on Monday, Trump first called out an unnamed member of the press who apparently said he’d “get bored” of Iran quickly, and assured everyone in the room that he would not. Meyers actually agreed with Trump there, and wondered what that would even look like.

“I mean, I guess if you were bored, you’d just start talking about drapes and ballrooms and instead of the war you just started,” Meyers joked. “But even I don’t think you’d do that. What? Really? Oh, f–k me.”

Play video

At that point, another portion of Trump’s conversation with the media began playing, in which he bragged that he’ll be saving money on doors and curtains for the ballroom. Trump also noted that First Lady Melania Trump is “not thrilled” about the construction noise, because the crews work from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“Literally, bombs are falling all over the Middle East, and he’s complaining about construction sounds,” Meyers deadpanned. “But for anyone who’s already worrying about the cost of another war, did you factor in the money he’s saving on curtains? The door money?!”

Elsewhere in the segment, the NBC host called out the differing timelines the president has offered for this war in Iran. Trump told Axios this war could end in days, but then told the New York Times it could be more than a month.

“So it can either be three days, or four to five weeks? OK, Spectrum Cable,” Meyers joked, stifling a laugh.

“There are a lot of pesky Life and Death details to work out here,” he added.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.