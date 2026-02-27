Seth Meyers Mocks JD Vance for Dodging Question on Potential Iran Strike: ‘That Answer Only Makes Us More Suspicious’ | Video

Vice President JD Vance dodged a question about another potential U.S. strike on Iran this week, saying he wasn’t going to “make any news,” but that answer only made Seth Meyers more suspicious.

The NBC host devoted Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment to President Trump’s latest threat of war, this time with Iran. The threat comes after last year’s strike by the U.S. on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which was dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer. Trump swore up and down that the operation “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, but reports quickly indicated that it actually only set the country back by about six months.

Now, reports indicate that Iran is just a week away from having industrial grade bomb making material, and Trump is reportedly considering another military strike.

“A week away, what happened to destroyed, and defeated, and obliterated?!” Meyers asked. “I thought Operation Midnight Hammer was a rock hard success. It’s looking pretty limp right now. Sounds like we’re about to get ‘Operation Midnight Hammer 2: Pounding Some Cialis.’ So they were either lying then, or they’re lying now.”

Meyers then asked if anyone could actually clarify what’s going on — someone like Vance. At that, a clip played of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressing the VP, and him retorting that he wouldn’t make any news.

“No one’s asking you to make news. But could you, you know, explain it?” Meyers retorted. “That answer only makes us more suspicious. It’s like if your spouse says, ‘Can you explain why you were out all night, if you told me you’d be at work?’ and you say, ‘I’m not gonna make any news on that.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.