Seth Meyers Worries for Kristi Noem After Her Firing: ‘Where Is She Going to Get the Money for All Her Wonderful Costumes?!’ | Video

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired on Thursday, and Seth Meyers is pretty worried for her. Not for her political future or anything, the NBC host is just concerned for her costume budget.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers picked out the four issues that Trump voters likely cared most about when they voted for him, including immigration. Meyers then noted that the president has “struck out” on all four issues, but immigration in particular has been so mad that he fired Noem for it.

“What? Kristi Noem is out?” Meyers worried. “But where is she going to get the money for all her wonderful costumes?”

At that, a collage appeared on screen on 10 different outfits Noem has wore to public appearances, ranging from a fireman’s uniform, to her cowboy hats, to army fatigues and more.

“We were only months away from her showing up as both leads from ‘Wicked,’” Meyers lamented.

The “Late Night” host then turned his attention to Noem’s replacement, Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin. Meyers was certain that Mullin is more qualified, considering the “very cogent” interview he gave CNN last week about Iran’s nuclear arsenal.

When pressed on how Iran could even have an arsenal, considering Trump claimed the U.S. “obliterated” it last summer, Mullin claimed they were rebuilding it, just like how people “obliterate their bones” in car accidents but can rebuild them with metal. At that, Meyers needed a few seconds just to try and process what Mullin had said.

“I mean, are you sure you don’t want to make him Secretary of Health?” Meyers questioned, stifling a laugh. “‘You know, people get their bones obliterated in car accidents, and then we put metal back in and we turn them into Wolverine!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.