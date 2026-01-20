Seth Meyers Flays Trump’s Nobel Obsession: ‘Like If John Oliver Offered Me One’ of His Emmys | Video

President Trump is now threatening war because he wasn’t given a Nobel Peace Prize and, at this point, Seth Meyers can’t handle the man’s obsession with the award. Trump even accepted someone else’s Peace Prize, which the NBC host likened to John Oliver offering Meyers one of his own Emmys.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday, Meyers mourned that “the news has once again gotten dumber and more exhausting” because of Trump’s “boner for winning awards.”

“You’re the president of the United States, that should be award enough, except this guy gets elected, and his next thought is, ‘Better make room in the trophy case!’” Meyers said.

Play video

“You know why I think it’s so bad right now? It’s movie awards season, and it’s just making him crazy with jealousy. Like, he’s complaining to Melania every time Chalamet wins another one.”

Still, Trump has found a way to get a Nobel Peace Prize — he’s taking someone else’s. Nobel Laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her medal to Trump, in an effort to earn his political support following the U.S. kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro.

“Look at that, he actually accepted a secondhand Nobel Peace Prize with someone else’s name on it,” Meyers marveled. “That would be like if John Oliver offered me one of his ‘Last Week Tonight’ Emmys and I accepted it. Not that he’s offered!”

The late night host was especially tickled that Trump didn’t actually promise to support her in exchange, but rather, gave her a swag bag.

“So she gave her Nobel Peace Prize, and he gave her what I assume you get when you renew your membership at Mar-a-Lago,” Meyers said.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.