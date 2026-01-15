Seth Meyers Tickled by ICE Agent Slipping on Ice: ‘You Know Where He Landed? On the Nose’ | Video

ICE agents in Minnesota are now struggling with the weather conditions, as seen in a recent viral video of one officer slipping hard on actual ice in the street. Seth Meyers was thoroughly amused by the footage though, even if he did think it was a bit on the nose.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday, the NBC host recalled reports from late last year, which indicated that ICE agents were struggling with the fitness exam required to join the agency. As proof, “Late Night” played a clip from this week, in which an ICE agent is seen running after someone, but wipes out on a patch of ice.

“Wow, an ICE agent slipped on the ice. You know where he landed? On the nose,” Meyers joked. “All right, so maybe they’re not crushing the physical side of the job. Surely they’re making up for it with their wits, right?”

At that, more news reports from last year began playing. These particular segments indicated that ICE agents were also struggling with academic screenings, even failing open book tests.

“How you fail an open book test? Of course, these jabronis probably think the words ‘open book test’ means it’s a test to see if you can open a book,” Meyers joked. “‘Hey, what do you mean I failed? I opened that motherf–ker right up. Aww, don’t tell me you got to close it too!’”

Of course, the failure of those tests sparked another thought for the late night host.

“So maybe when they’re screaming ‘Do you speak English’ at innocent people, they’re just looking for a tutor!” he said. “‘Habla ingles?! Oh, you do? Great, how do you spell ‘their’ when you mean belonging to someone?’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.