Seth Meyers Figures Out Why Trump Focused on Greenland Amid Epstein Scandal: ‘Distract Them With a Bigger Island’ | Video

Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows why President Trump’s obsession with Greenland flared up again in these last few weeks, and it has to do with the Epstein files. According to the NBC host, Trump mostly just tried to distract people calling for the files with a bigger island.

Meyers devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night to roasting Trump’s theoretical “long-term deal” for Greenland, that may or may not actually exist, considering the few details Trump was willing to give about it. But, before he got into the nitty gritty, Meyers pointed out that Trump is polling lower on Greenland than the Epstein files, which shocked pundits.

“OK, so I think I know what happened here,” Meyers declared. “Trump thought people wanted to know more about Epstein island, so he tried to distract them with a bigger island.”

“‘You’re thinking too small. Go for the big ones America!’” Meyers continued, putting on his Trump impression. “‘Take your pick. You could have Greenland, Fiji, Madagascar. Lot of bad stuff happening on Madagascar. Lot of shady stuff. King Julian, when he said ‘I like to move it, move it,’ he was talking about cocaine. A lot of people are saying that, more and more.’”

Meyers then turned his attention to the announcement that negotiators for the White House are working out a “framework” for a deal, which Trump promised “gets everything we wanted.”

“We?! We wanted nothing,” Meyers retorted. “We were perfectly happy hearing about Greenland once every couple of years on Nat Geo and nowhere else. Literally no one was talking about Greenland until you started talking about Greenland, and then we all started worrying that you were gonna nuke Greenland, which made every news story terrifying thanks to the name of Greenland’s capital.”

Indeed, Greenland’s capital is named Nuuk, pronounced the same way as “nuke.” So, Meyers translated it.

“Greenland should tell everyone ‘Nuuk’ is a Greenlandic word that means, ‘Get your f–kin’ hands off us!’” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.