Seth Meyers Questions Why Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘So Bad at Lurking’ After She Was Spotted at FBI Raid: ‘You’re Supposed to Be Our Top Spy!’ | Video

The Trump administration raided a Georgia election office this week, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was photographed at the scene, speaking on the phone with someone. The photo stunned Seth Meyers on Monday, who immediately wondered why Gabbard was “so bad at lurking.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host mourned that “today is another one of those days where there are about half a dozen stories in the news that would be major scandals for any other president,” and that he could only pick a few to touch on. But, among the issues Meyers chose was the raid of Fulton County’s election office, in search of ballots for the 2020 election.

Seeing the photo of Gabbard, Meyers had only one question: “why is she so bad at lurking?”

“You’re supposed to be our top spy!” he mocked. “We see you. Your black hat isn’t fooling anyone. It doesn’t turn you invisible. This is like when you play with a 5-year-old, and they crouch behind a chair, and you have to loudly say, ‘Oh my goodness, where could Tulsi be?!’”

When asked about Gabbard’s presence by CNN, Deputy Attorney General could not explain it, and admitted he didn’t actually know.

“I don’t know why the director was there. My best guess is she’s taking a series of photos for a children’s book in which the goal is to identify where she’s hiding,” Meyers mimicked.

Eventually Meyers moved on, highlighting the latest batch of Epstein emails to be released. Longtime Trump friend Elon Musk appeared in these, asking the convicted sex offender back in 2012, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

“‘What day/night will be the wildest party on your island’ is not a question you should ever ask anyone, but especially not a guy who, at that point, was already a registered sex offender,” Meyers said. “You’re being about as slick as Tulsi Gabbard at an FBI raid.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.