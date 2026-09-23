Seth Meyers Thinks Press Boycott of White House Events ‘Accidentally Cracked the Code’ on Covering Trump

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President Donald Trump spoke at a White House ribbon cutting ceremony this week, but there was no audio from the event, as a result of the press pool boycott. But, Seth Meyers thinks that may be the key to covering the man going forward.

Following the president’s ban of CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House, the rest of the press pool banded together to boycott covering the president, and a result, none of the pool reporters were present at the ribbon cutting — nor were their microphones. To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host first made fun of the president for not figuring out this would happen in advance.

“Yeah, apparently he forgot the press pool is also who brings the microphones. If you’re going to ban news organizations from the White House, you really need to learn how to project,” he joked.

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That said, Meyers also thinks this whole debacle “may have accidentally cracked the code” on how to properly cover the president.

“We don’t need to hear what he’s saying. He’s either bragging or lying. Let’s just lose the sound,” he said. “Basically, use the media as a baby monitor. We can see where he is and whether he’s awake, without hearing all the crying. You know, then if something goes down, we’ll pause the movie and go check on him.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday, Meyers also joked that the white noise of the helicopter behind Trump — the ribbon cutting was for a new helipad — is basically what Trump’s speeches sound like anyway.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.