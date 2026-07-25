Seth Rogen Shoos Streamer Crashing His Set on Camera: ‘Don’t F—k With People as They’re Trying to Make Their Show’

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Seth Rogen had a brief, reluctant interview with a streamer after the YouTuber’s production crew ran up to “The Studio” star while filming in Los Angeles.

Rogen, along with his regular comedy co-star Jonah Hill, both feature in Twitch streamer Yung Mooch’s video “Los Angeles is Falling Apart…,” posted to YouTube on July 24. Yung Mooch, who has garnered more than 558,000 subscribes on YouTube and 14,800 follows on Twitch, interviews people across various Los Angeles neighborhoods in the video. During a segment filmed in Venice Beach, Yung Mooch runs up to Rogen and Hill, who both appear visibly irked as the streamer crashes their set.

“No, we’re working,” Rogen is heard saying as Yung Mooch approaches Hill and goes in for a fistbump.

“Any advice you got to anybody trying to make it in L.A.?” the streamer asks Hill. The actor shrugs before responding, “Enjoy your life. Be a kind person.”

Yung Mooch then turns to Rogen with an, “Oh shit! How you doing?” before also asking him to give advice as the actors says, “Please just give us a little space.”

“I would say don’t fuck with people as they’re trying to make their show. That’s probably not a good idea,” Rogen says with a smile, before laughing and beginning to gesture in a go-away motion. “That’s the best advice I could give you.”

Yung Mooch continues to press Rogen for “one advice, please one advice, one advice, one advice, just one advice.” After muttering “please” and shrugging, Rogen says “Be yourself” and turns to Hill laughing.

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“Look at this y’all. We just caught a major movie production. This is Los Angeles right here,” Yung Mooch says, walking past the production crew.

Representatives for Yung Mooch and Rogen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When photographs of Rogen and Hill filming together emerged earlier this month, it was roundly speculated that the two were filming scenes for “The Studio.” The Apple TV series has recently started Los Angeles production for Season 2. However, Hill’s casting has not been officially confirmed.