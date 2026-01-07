Shawn Levy Warns Against Taking Photos With Ryan Gosling: ‘You Will Feel Worse’ | Video

If you’re ever thinking about trying to get a photo with Ryan Gosling, Shawn Levy has some advice for you: just don’t. According to the director, “you will feel worse” about yourself because of how good-looking Gosling is.

Stopping by “Late Night” on Tuesday in celebration of the “Stranger Things” series finale — Levy both executed produced and was a director on the Netflix series — Levy couldn’t tease much about his upcoming “Star Wars” film, in which Gosling stars, but he did have a few comments about the promotional photo for the film.

“That picture is a good reminder of why I just virulently avoided pictures with Ryan Gosling,” Levy admitted.

Play video

Levy isn’t actually in the photo itself, he just took it. The image is of Gosling and his young co-star Flynn Gray, taken at sea in the Mediterranean (it’s unclear how it’ll factor into the story at all, but it certainly looks idyllic).

“Because, no matter how good you feel about yourself — like, don’t be in a picture with Ryan Gosling,” Levy adamantly warned. “Because you will feel worse.”

Host Seth Meyers cracked up but did agree, arguing that “there’s no weather that his hair doesn’t look even better.”

“Do you know what I’m saying?!” Levy immediately replied.

Set roughly five years after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Star Wars: Starfighter” also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Amy Adams (rumored to play Gray’s mother) and Simon Bird.

Levy’s collaborator on “This Is Where I Leave You” and “The Adam Project,” Jonathan Tropper, wrote the screenplay for “Star Wars: Starfighter.” The movie is being shot by cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who most recently did “F1” with frequent collaborator Joseph Kosinski.

You can watch Shawn Levy’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.