‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Olivia Cooke’s Long-Awaited Return

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Buckle up, “Slow Horses” fans. Things are about to get bumpy for the misfit residents of MI5’s Slough House (again).

Apple TV unveiled Tuesday morning the first trailer for “Slow Horses” Season 6. Based on author Mick Herron’s 2019 novel “Joe Country,” the new season catches back up with Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and the other members of Slough House as they find themselves hunted for unknown reasons by a pair of anonymous assassins (“Andor” star Kyle Soller and “The Witcher” star MyAnna Buring).

The growing number of deaths force ex-Slow Horse Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) back into the fold, and she is not the only familiar face featured in the “Slow Horses” Season 6 trailer. Hugo Weaving is also set to make his return as Frank Harkness, River’s merciless mercenary father, who has not been seen since the “Slow Horses” Season 4 finale.

Even more notably, the “Slow Horses” Season 6 trailer concludes with the long-awaited return of “House of the Dragon” star Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker, the former MI5 operative that River and co. were led to believe was killed early in the show’s first season.

You can check out her return yourself in the Season 6 trailer below.

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While “Slow Horses” Season 6 is shaping up to be the show’s sixth season in just four years, it is notable for being the first made without the involvement of longtime showrunner Will Smith. As he disclosed to TheWrap last year, Smith was forced to step away from the Apple TV hit due to scheduling issues.

Gaby Chiappe was tapped to serve as the head writer of “Slow Horses” Season 6 in Smith’s place. Ben Vanstone is on deck to fill that role for Season 7.

Smith’s absence will no doubt be cause for some concern among “Slow Horses” fans, and it remains to be seen how well the Apple TV series survives the behind-the-scenes leadership change. That said, the “Slow Horses” Season 6 does tease many of the same, familiar thrills that fans have come to expect from the series, including some high-stakes action set pieces and more prickly banter between Oldman’s Jackson Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas’ Diana Taverner.

“Slow Horses” Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 16 on Apple TV.