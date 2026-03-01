‘SNL’ Sees Trump Remind MAGA Voters They Voted for War After Iran Attack: ‘Don’t You Know Who I Am?’ | Video

“Saturday Night Live” immediately addressed President Trump’s attack on Iran in this week’s cold open, once again beginning with James Austin Johnson’s version of the man addressing the nation. And, in his speech, this Trump reminded MAGA voters that they’re getting exactly what they voted for.

Ahead of the cold open, a voiceover noted that, “at the very normal time of two in the morning” on Saturday, the Trump administration informed the public that we are at war with Iran. To give more detail, Johnson’s Trump took the podium, and pointed out the ironic elephant in the room.

“Happy World War III to all who celebrate,” he greeted. “It’s me, Donald Trump, FIFA Peace Prize winner and Nobel Peace Prize taker, yoink!”

Trump shares his thoughts on the U.S. strikes on Iran pic.twitter.com/JO6Iu2DDSp — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 1, 2026

“I watched this attack after me and my Board of Peace decided that we were bored of peace,” he added. “A little word play there, did you catch it?”

The faux-Trump then explained that Iran has been just weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon for more than a decade, which is why they had to strike now. Well that, and also to distract from the Epstein files. From there, Trump addressed his base directly.

“To all my MAGA voters who are upset and saying, ‘This is not what I voted for,’ well, you did it. Don’t you know who I am?” he said. “I’m me, even I don’t know what I’m gonna do next.”

“Hello from the year 5000, like, What the hell is that? Right? I’m like a box of chocolates. You never know what you gotta get.”

You can watch the full cold open from this week’s “SNL” in the video above.