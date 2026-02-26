Stephen Colbert Says We’re Too ‘Worn Down’ by Trump to Care About Missing Epstein Files | Video

Stephen Colbert warned the country is too “worn down” by Donald Trump, leaving little energy to react to allegations that the DOJ withheld Epstein files.

The late night host weighed in on the recent report during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” in which he called out Trump for failing to mention the Epstein files amid his nearly two-hour State of the Union speech.

“One thing Trump did not mention in his two-hour hockey humping, immigrant grumbling jambaroo was anything about the Epstein files,” Colbert sounded off. “Now, it is well known that big incriminating stuff has been redacted from what Pam Bondi released. And yesterday we got confirmation that the DOJ has withheld or taken down more than 50 pages of material from the Epstein files related to Donald Trump.”

He continued: “And it’s totally on brand for this DOJ, especially, to be protecting Trump. It’s the least surprising headline since, ‘Youngest Child Becomes Theater Major.’”

As Colbert continued, he clarified that it is not known what exactly is said in the alleged files or if any of it is true, noting Trump has denied any wrongdoing tied to his past association with deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“But it’s weird that these files specifically are missing because the law prohibits redacting anything on the basis of embarrassment or reputational harm,” Colbert added. “According to the New York Times, the missing files are FBI memos summarizing interviews they did in connection to claims made in 2019 by a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by both Trump and Epstein when she was 13 to 15 years old.”

For the record, in December, amid an initial release of the Epstein files, the DOJ claimed the documents contained “unfounded and false” claims against the president, adding, “If they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Still, Colbert expressed disbelief that this situation was not a bigger story.

“Holy unholy. This would be the worst scandal in presidential history,” he said. “That the files are missing should be the biggest story in the world. But we’re all so exhausted and worn down by this turd in a tie that when a bombshell like this comes along, we go, ‘Oh, that’s terrible. I wonder if that baby monkey [Punch] made friends yet?’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.