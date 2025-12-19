Colbert’s Studio Audience Erupts After Learning Trump’s Kennedy Center News: ‘I Have a Feeling You Just Found Out’ | Video

Stephen Colbert’s studio audience couldn’t hold back their honest reaction upon learning that the Kennedy Center was being renamed to include Donald Trump.

While taping his monologue for Thursday’s broadcast for “The Late Show,” Colbert informed those in attendance that, “just before taping,” the Kennedy Center board selected by the president had “voted unanimously” to approve the change.

“To make everyone forget how bad last night was [regarding his primetime speech], he did something worse today,” the comedian noted. “Just before taping, we learned that Trump’s handpicked Kennedy Center board voted to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center.”

Upon sharing this tidbit, “The Late Show” audience members began loudly booing and expressing their disapproval over the name change.

“I have a feeling you just found out, too. Yeah, it’s true,” Colbert continued. “The official name is now the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. He can’t have his name on a memorial. He’s alive — or so his doctors claim.”

As Colbert went on, he roasted “White House press gremlin” Karoline Leavitt for her X post on the update, namely, that the Trump official chose to congratulate the deceased President Kennedy over the news.

He joked, “Did she tweet that on her phone or a Ouija board?”

Per Colbert, there are already legal questions regarding the board’s decision, given the name can only be changed by an act of Congress.

“So, buckle up, America. Before this is over, he’s going to rub his balls on everything,” the late night host quipped. “Why not just replace the Liberty Bell with Trump? I mean, he’s got a bigger crack.”

Though, ultimately, Colbert noted that he thought this was all a ruse to distract the public from the Epstein files, which are expected to be released Friday.

“It’s Epstein Files Eve,” Colbert added. “Don’t forget to leave Santa some cookies and a barf bag.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.