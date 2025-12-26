The final batch of “Stranger Things” episodes before the big finale is finally here, but have you really gotten Diana Ross’ ‘Upside Down’ out of your head yet? Well, maybe the latest playlist will help you out.

As always, the first bunch of episodes in Season 5 had a litany of ’70s and ’80s bangers, including the return of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God). After being revealed as the song that would ground Max (Sadie Sink) to reality, and thus a major plot point in season 4, the tune saw a 8,700% increase in Spotify streams globally and a 9,900% surge in streams in the U.S.

Additionally, Bush’s whole catalog has seen an 1,600% increase in global streams, which worked out well, considering there was a lot of her in “Stranger Things” season 5, volume 1. But, that same block also propelled Diana Ross’ “Upside Down” on a Billboard chart.

So, who will be the next beneficiary of the “Stranger Things” music department? Only time will tell, but you can see the full list of songs in season 5, volume 2 below.

All the songs in “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”

“Heart and Soul” by Cast / Floyd Cramer**

Episode 6: “Escape from Camazotz”

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

“Running Up That Hill Instrumental Cover Version” by Rob Simonsen/London City Orchestra

Episode 7: “The Bridge”

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” by Moby

“Human Cannonball” by Butthole Surfers**