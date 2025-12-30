‘Stranger Things’ Series Finale Trailer Teases Eleven’s Vecna Face-Off: ‘Fight One Last Time’

The final battle looms large in the trailer for the “Stranger Things” series finale, released Tuesday by Netflix.

“I need you to fight one last time,” Hopper (David Harbour) urges Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) early in the trailer, as she and her friends all venture into the Upside Down and prepare to take on Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in a climactic final battle.

Hopper’s speech scores much of the teaser, which features clips from the first four “Stranger Things” seasons, as well as a recap of all of the manipulation and attacks Eleven has faced throughout her young life.

“Fight for the days on the other side of this,” the former sheriff tells his adopted daughter. “Fight for a world beyond Hawkins.”

Hopper’s final words are accompanied by glimpses of scenes from the Netflix series’ finale, including Eleven preparing to enter a tank in the Upside Down and, perhaps most distressingly, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) screaming while being held back by an American soldier.

The teaser then ends with a brief shot of Vecna’s chosen world, which Matarazzo’s Dustin has coined “The Abyss,” starting to close the distance between it and Hawkins. You can check out the trailer yourself below.

Today’s teaser does not offer much in terms of new footage or hints at what “Stranger Things” fans should expect from its final episode. Hopper’s words of hope for Eleven, however, fly in the face of the latter’s growing concern, which comes courtesy of fellow telekinetic kid Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), that there is no happy ending waiting for her after her forthcoming battle with Vecna.

Fans will have to wait to see whether or not Kali is right, but Eleven and Hopper’s brief moments together in the trailer above suggest that “Stranger Things” is heading toward an emotional conclusion either way. Fortunately, Netflix has already confirmed that the “Stranger Things” finale will run 2 hours and 5 minutes long, which means viewers can look forward to a fittingly blockbuster-sized send-off for the hit sci-fi series.

“Stranger Things” Season 5 Volumes 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale will premiere Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT.