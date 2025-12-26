‘Stranger Things’ Fans Share Concern Over Satisfying Ending After Volume 2: ‘That Finale Better Stick the Landing’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2.
“Stranger Things” marches toward its finale with the second batch of episodes for the fifth and final season. While “Stranger Things 5” Volume 2 certainly has its fans, it also drew a harsher response on social media than the highly popular series is used to seeing.
“Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 had its moments but that finale better stick the landing because a lot of this volume was …” said user @SammyJReacts.
Fans praised several of the show’s key performers, including Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin. In particular, a moment shared between the two performers after Sink’s Max Mayfield wakes up at the beginning of the series’ penultimate episode drew strong emotional reactions from viewers.
“Best couple on the show,” said @girlsindelusion on X.
Sink was also praised for her chemistry with Nell Fisher, who joined the show’s final season as Mike and Nancy Wheeler’s younger sister, Holly. Another duo that received praise was Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Kerry, whose characters Dustin and Steve got back on the same page with an emotional breakthrough after being divided for most of “Stranger Things 5.”
“I’M NEVER RECOVERING FROM THIS SCENE MY HEART BROKE FOR DUSTIN 😭” said @Davebarrerita on X.
While these performers got largely positive reactions, some of the show’s writing and pacing did not. Social media users criticized the massive cast of “Stranger Things 5,” pointing to scenes like Will’s emotional coming out as being too crowded for beats to fully land.
“Stranger Things really having scenes with FIFTEEN PEOPLE standing around,” said user @josh_snares on X.
Other fans criticized the amount of buildup and exposition in some of the show’s final episodes, with “Stranger Things 5” Volume 2 containing numerous lengthy scenes of characters coming up with plans and talking about them in a circle.
“most of stranger things season 5 is someone explaining a plan in a quippy manner and everyone calling it insane,” said user @DarkOfTheMovie on X.
You can check out more reactions for “Stranger Things 5” Volume 2 below.