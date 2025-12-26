Note: This story contains spoilers from “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2

It’s been nearly a decade of twists and sci-fi explanations, and now there’s only one episode left in “Stranger Things.”

If you’re one of those people who flips to the end of a book before starting page one, we get it and we’re here for you. Sometimes you have to mentally prepare yourself for a massive plot twist or worse — a major character death. Here’s who survived at the end of “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2.

Who dies in “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2?

No one. Absolutely no one dies. Maybe that’s why Netflix agreed to air the finale in theaters. There are so many people left in the cast, you’re going to need 45 feet of screen to see them all.

If anything, this season added several more characters to its lineup of notable people. In Volume 1, Mike and Nancy’s younger sister Holly (Nell Fisher) became a major character as did their parents Karen (Cara Buono) and Ted (Joe Chrest) as well as dipshit — er — delightful Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly). Volume 2 then elevated several more side characters, giving Robin’s girlfriend Vickie Dunne (Amybeth McNulty), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erika’s science teacher Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens) and Eleven’s sister Eight, aka Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) major moments. In addition to Holly and Derek, there are also the 10 other children Vecna harvested as part of his evil plan.

Some characters have been injured along the way. Ted Wheeler ended Volume 2 still in a coma, but Karen and Max (Sadie Sink) were able to recover enough to escape Demodogs at the hospital. Also, Holly and Will (Noah Schnapp) went through the ringer in the second batch of Season 5 episodes thanks to Vecna. But other than Ted, everyone ended Volume 2 pretty OK. Soon the cast of “Stranger Things” will include not just the town of Hawkins but every human living in Indiana.

Does Holly die in “Stranger Things” Season 5?

No. After following Max through the Upside Down, Holly woke up in her own body, which was trapped in the alternate dimension that houses Vecna’s layer. Remember: The Upside Down isn’t a world unto itself. It’s more of a bridge between the real world and Vecna’s dimension.

Holly returned to her body and broke out of Vecna’s hold, making it to the Upside Down. But before she was able to be reunited with her sister, Vecna yanked her back to his dimension — which Dustin later dubbed The Abyss.

Volume 2 ended with Holly trapped in Mr. Whatsit’s, aka Vecna’s, house alongside the 11 other children he captured. That means her body is back in Vecna’s dimension, he’s constrained with his tentacles her again and he’s trapped her consciousness inside his illusionary world.

“Stranger Things” Season 5 Volumes 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale will premiere Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT.