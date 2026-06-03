Supriya Ganesh Says ‘The Pitt’ Exit Was Up to Noah Wyle and Producers: ‘It’s Better to Ask Them for Answers’

If “The Pitt” fans want answers behind why Supriya Ganesh was written off after Season 2, the actress says that’s a question better answered by Noah Wyle and the show’s producers.

In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Ganesh got a bit more candid about her departure from the series. When the news broke that Dr. Samira Mohan would be out of the show for the third season, fans were understandably upset. Ganesh pointed to executive producers R. Scott Gemmill, Wyle and John Wells.

“They work with such intention on the show and make all the choices that they make for that reason, so I think it’s better to ask them for answers,” Ganesh said. “I’m going to treasure all the memories I had working with these two and everyone else. It’s been so great just getting all the love from the fans. I feel sad for them, too, that they won’t get to see this character.”

“The representation that you brought to the show is so beautiful,” Isa Briones added. “Seeing the fans ride for you so hard and be like, ‘This was the first time I felt represented on camera,’ it’s really gorgeous to see everyone coming out and celebrating that and celebrating you.”

The decision for Ganesh’s exit was story-based, per an individual with knowledge of the move, with “The Pitt” mirroring the revolving door of doctors, nurses and students within a teaching hospital.

“People are going to continue to leave and and that’s part of what makes it, for the audience, real,” John Wells previously told TheWrap. “As we go forward, these shifts are going to change in ways in which we do them.”

Ganesh’s Dr. Mohan is the second character in as many seasons to leave the hospital in between the shifts covered. Tracy Ifeachor’s Dr. Collins left the show after the first season despite a number of lingering story hooks – including a prior relationship with Dr. Robby.