Sylvester Stallone Gets Blunt About Casting Daughter on ‘Tulsa King’: ‘Of Course It’s Nepotism, You Idiot’

Sylvester Stallone got refreshingly candid about casting daughter Scarlet Rose in his Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King,” admitting that her hiring was nepotism at work — but he emphasized that every parent should strive to do the same for their children.

“First they go, ‘Nepotism is terrible,’” he told USA Today in an interview earlier this month. “I said, ‘Oh please, you’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.’”

“Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot,” he added. “That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.”

Rose has appeared in 22 episodes of “Tulsa King” over its four seasons, co-starring as Spencer, a local barista who’s scooped up by crime kingpin Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who helps her get a job caring for horses at a ranch. In Season 4, her role expands as she becomes more involved in Dwight’s criminal operation.

Of working with her screen icon dad, Rose has expressed that “Tulsa King” “completely changed” their relationship.

“Before, he was working constantly, so getting to work together for once is just an amazing opportunity,” the 24-year-old told People earlier this month, adding, “We’ve grown as friends. We’ve really become friends. We really got to know one another and really respect each other throughout this whole process, through the ups and downs.”

And based on his own unfiltered comments, Stallone, who also co-writes and executive produces on the Taylor Sheridan series, is standing by his daughter as a friend, colleague and father. But he explained that he just opened the door; children of the advantaged eventually have to prove their own staying power.

“Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” he admitted. “But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it.”