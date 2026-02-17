‘Tell Me Lies’ to End With Season 3 on Hulu — Creator Explains Why

It’s the end of the road for Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”.

The soapy college drama series will conclude with its third season, which will release its finale at 9 p.m. PT on Hulu. Creator and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer announced the decision ahead of the series finale drop, explaining that the show reached a “natural conclusion.”

“This was an ending that I had in mind for a long time, and when the writers and I came to this finale, we all felt like … ‘That’s the ending to the story,’” Oppenheimer told TheWrap. “There was such a great fan response, and the numbers were so amazing this year … we have the best audience ever, so we talked about exploring ‘Is there another organic way to keep the story going?’ But ultimately, we just felt like it had really reached a natural conclusion.”

Oppenheimer said ending the series was a “joint decision” with Hulu, but said there is “definitely a possibility of spinoffs in this world.” “The theme of obsessive, toxic, or just generally unhealthy romance and friendships at this stage in life is a very timeless, universal theme, so there are a lot of ways to continue exploring that.”

Centering on toxic college exes Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), “Tell Me Lies” followed the pair and their interwoven friends during two timelines: one in college in the aughts and one several years later into their adulthood as two of the friends, Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook), got married and brought the group together again for their wedding.

Other central members of the friend group include Bree’s roommate Pippa (Sonia Mena), Stephen and Evan’s friend, Wrigley (Spencer House), and Stephen’s ex, Diana (Alicia Crowder).

Tom Ellis, Oppenheimer’s real-life spouse, joined “Tell Me Lies” in Season 2 as a predatory professor who kickstarts a relationship with Bree. Ellis continued appearing in Season 3 as Oliver alongside his wife and fellow professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession). Other Season 3 recruits included Iris Apatow, Costa D’Angelo, Emily Meade and Bianca Nugara, among others.

“Tell Me Lies” first premiered in September 2022, with its second season debuting two years later in 2024. Season 3 saw an uptick in viewership as it debuted in January 2026, with Disney touting the premiere scored 5 million views globally across Disney+ and Hulu in its first week, up 150% from Season 1.