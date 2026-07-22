Desi Lydic Mocks Trump for ‘Discovering Climate Change While Standing Next to His Idling Jet’

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“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic didn’t love President Trump’s response to the recent wildfires in Canada, but she sure did enjoy the irony of watching him complain about them while polluting the air himself this week.

During Tuesday night’s headlines, Lydic zeroed in on the president’s threat to impose even more tariffs on Canada as a result of the fires, first questioning if he really wants America to be the one to set a precedent of paying for pollution. Then, she had a laugh at Trump arguing that “over the last four or five years, you saw it starting to take place.”

“Go on! You’re getting warmer,” Lydic needled. “Warmer. Catastrophically warmer!”

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“I love how he’s discovering climate change while standing next to his idling jet,” she continued. “‘Something is causing this, and we have got to get to the bottom of it. Keep the engine running, guys, all of them. I haven’t decided which plane I’m taking!’”

Lydic also questioned whether Trump is actually serious about imposing a penalty for air pollution, considering his business allies.

“I feel like your pals at Pesticide Microplastic Death Diarrhea Lettuce Inc. might have other ideas,” she joked.

From there, Lydic moved on to Trump’s reignited obsession with falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen. More specifically, the Comedy Central host rolled her eyes at Republicans using Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta pass as their new talking point, because it requires photo ID. One pundit even suggested renaming the SAVE Act (which aims to institute photo ID requirements for voting) to “The Olive Garden Law.”

“You know what, f–k it. Fine, let’s pass the Olive Garden Law,” Lydic joked. “Followed by the Red Lobster War on Greenland Act, and the Chili’s Baby Back Abortion Ban.”

You can watch the full headlines segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.