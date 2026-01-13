Jon Stewart Takes Somber Tone Addressing Trump’s Actions In 2026: ‘We Are In a Confusing Dark Place’ | Video

Jon Stewart briefly put his jokes aside to issue a stern warning regarding Donald Trump’s second administration after a troubling start to 2026.

During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Stewart addressed the eventful start to the New Year, including the U.S.’ military action in Venezuela, the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE and President Donald Trump’s promise to take Greenland “one way or the other.”

“I’m trying to keep myself spirited here,” Stewart started off Monday evening. “What the f–k is happening in this country? From Minnesota to Venezuela to Iran to Greenland, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia to Philadelphia.”

While Stewart made some playful jabs at Trump, branding him the “Walt Disney of chaos,” over his choices the last couple weeks, the comedian expressed his genuine concern regarding the state of the U.S. — and suggested that “the rule of law” had vanished in the second Trump administration.

“We are in a confusing dark place,” Stewart stated in a somber tone. “And this is where, quite frankly, rule of law and institutions are kind of an important framework. But now that those are gone, what’s our north star?”

After playing footage of Trump noting his own “morality” is the only thing checking his authority, Stewart continued, “In America today, Donald Trump is the sun. And if you revolve around him and worship him, his warmth shines upon you. You could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose his support as long as it’s done on his behalf.”

He added: “But if you do not support him, if you live in the darkness of what I guess we will refer to from now on as blue states, fearing the day he turns his terrible wrath towards you, whether you’re a single human woman on a side street somewhere in Minneapolis or a sovereign nation that happens to have land and resources that we, a larger sovereign nation, think we also might want.”

Per Stewart, Trump’s people “are making a bet that adhering to a principle of forced compliance and coercion will give us a more stable and prosperous America than a principle of shared alliance and common interest.”

Though, the late night personality described this as “kind of a tough bet,” citing the Declaration of Independence’s promise that the people have “inalienable rights granted by a creator, not a king.”

Stewart then lightened the mood by taking one last shot at Trump, quipping, “So holding that coerced world together is going to be kind of a tall task. But if anybody’s up for it, it’s Donald Trump. A man with unrivaled focus and discipline. Actually, you know what? Could you give me a second?”

Stewart then wandered off, mimicking Trump’s own doddering antics from earlier this week.

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.