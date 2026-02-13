‘The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Ribs Minneapolis Mayor for Talking Bagels With Mamdani: ‘More Important Things Going On’

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey met with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani this week and, according to the midwesterner, bagels and the county of Queens were among the discussion topics. That made “The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper chuckle on Thursday night, and nudge Frey about his priorities.

Frey recounted the story during his appearance on Comedy Central’s late night show, where he more broadly discussed the negative impact that ICE’s presence has had in the city. Klepper was the one to mention the meeting with Mamdani, asking what the two discussed, and guessing that it involved advice for how Mamdani can prepare for New York to be the next target.

“Well first, we talked about Queens. It’s where most of my family is from, from Fresh Meadows!” Frey replied. “We talked about bagels.”

“You talked about that, and bagels?” Klepper shot back, stifling a laugh. “There might be more important things going on right now, Mayor! I mean, that’s great, but…”

Frey quickly reassured that he and Mamdani did discuss ICE, but Klepper pressed on with the bit, asking exactly how good Minneapolis bagels even are.

“Actually, we’ve got some great bagel spots in Minneapolis, believe it or not,” Frey returned. “We’re coming into our own in a really beautiful way. The water’s good in Minneapolis and in New York City.”

“Oh yeah, everybody’s talking about it,” Klepper joked back.

Speaking more seriously, Frey noted that he and Mamdani agreed that “this is not a time to, like, bow your head in despair.” The men also agreed that other cities and businesses won’t be able to avoid “this kind of invasion” by staying silent and trying to avoid President Trump’s attention, so Frey encouraged everyone to speak out.

You can watch Jacob Frey’s full appearance on “The Daily Show” in the video above.