‘The Daily Show’: Jordan Klepper Drags Pam Bondi for Acting Like a ‘Bratty Senior’ in the Principal’s Office During Congressional Testimony

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified in front of congress this week, and it quickly got heated as she was pressed on the Epstein files and more. To “The Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper, Bondi acted an awful lot like a “bratty senior” in a principal’s office during the whole exchange.

As part of the news headlines Klepper highlighted during Wednesday night’s episode, he played a supercut of clips from Bondi’s testimony, in which she yelled at and insulted members of congress, complained about how she was treated, and complained even more fervently about how President Trump has been treated.

“Wow! I mean, you could do something like that in Congress, but when I do it in a Chili’s, I get banned for life?” Klepper joked. “To be fair, though, you’d be in a bad mood too if you’d spent the last month redacting images of old man genitals from the Epstein files. Allegedly.”

Klepper then reminded viewers that this kind of behavior is out of the ordinary, particularly for an attorney general.

“It’s only recently that they’d spend a congressional hearing acting like a bratty senior who got called into the principal’s office,” he said. “‘Suck my d–k, Principal Gilbert, I already got to ASU, you can eat it!’”

Klepper then turned to Bondi’s outrage on behalf of the president, in which she demanded apologies for the man. But, she also tripped over her words trying to brag about the stock market status, accidentally saying “The Dow right now is over,” and growing more angry when members of congress laughed at her for it.

“You know, if you’re going to embarrass yourself on national television like that, at least win a bronze medal first,” Klepper joked. “Have you no dignity? No dignity!”

The punchline was a reference to Sturla Holm Laegreid, who took home bronze in the Olympic biathlon this week. During his post-event interview, Laegreid admitted to cheating on his girlfriend after just three months of dating.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.