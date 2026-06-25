‘The Daily Show’ Marvels at Mamdani Being ‘Kingmaker’: ‘Like If a Capitalist Made a Hospital Everybody Could Afford’

After the candidates endorsed by New York mayor Zohran Mamdani swept their local elections this week, Mamdani himself is being hailed as a “kingmaker.” That thoroughly surprised “The Daily Show” host Josh Johnson, but only because Mamdani identifies as a Democratic Socialist.

As part of the day’s headlines, Johnson explained that Tuesday night was election night, “so if you were in a middle-school gymnasium yesterday, hopefully that’s the reason why.” He then noted that Mamdani, despite not having an election to run in, was the clear victor, and played several clips of news anchors calling Mamdani the “King of New York politics” and more.

“A socialist making kings? That’s crazy,” Johnson said in shock. “That’s like if a capitalist made a hospital everybody could afford!”

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Johnson also had a laugh at President Trump’s response to Mamdani going 3 for 3 on endorsements, which was more of a complaint that Trump’s own successful endorsements weren’t being touted.

“Congratulations, Mr. Mayor!” Trump wrote on social media. “I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American patriots, and the media doesn’t say a word.”

The president also complained about endorsements from past elections not getting lauded, and claimed his track record is better than it is, prompting mockery from Johnson.

“Trump sounds like someone at a birthday party trying to remind people it’s also his birthday,” he joked. “He’s just walking up, like, ‘Ay, happy birthday, Margaret! Looks like we’re both Geminis, huh?’”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.