“The Daily Show” roasted Donald Trump on Christmas Eve with a yule log montage of the president falling asleep during press and White House gatherings.

“Who the hell sleeps in front of the paparazzi, the media?” an old Trump sound bite asks over the 10-minute-long Comedy Central video, out Wednesday.

“How do you sleep in front of the media?” he carries on as the classic Christmas song “Silent Night” plays in the background. “And he’s out cold, you see the dribble coming down the side of his cheek.”

“Who the hell wants to sleep with these people watching? I could never fall asleep under those circumstances? You’ll never see me sleeping in front of cameras,” Trump continues, proving himself wrong.

The clip, which is captioned, “Merry Christmas to all, and to Donald Trump, good night,” replayed the same jokes for the entire 10 minutes and 12 seconds.

Trump and has naps have been easy gags for media figures for over the past year. Back in April 2024, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert joked that Trump took a “white power nap” while appearing in court ahead of his “hush money” criminal trial.



