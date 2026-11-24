On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its new true crime limited series, “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.”
The 2-minute teaser offers viewers their first look at the upcoming series, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Ramsey’s parents, Patsy and John. Much like their real-life counterparts, the pair end up at the center of heavy media scrutiny in the Netflix trailer, as both law enforcement officials and investigators alike begin to push theories that the two may have had something to do with their six-year-old daughter’s murder.
For that reason, the “Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” trailer wisely positions both Owen and McCarthy’s performances at its forefront. The new limited series promises to give McCarthy, best known for her comedic turns, a swing at a more dramatic performance than usual. In typical true crime fashion, “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” does not look to be shying away from the darkness of its subject matter, either.
“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” comes from creators Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach, who co-wrote the series and executive produced it as well. Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra,” “Freedom Writers”) also executive produced the drama and served as its showrunner.
In addition to McCarthy and Owen, the series’ star-studded cast includes Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Will Patton and Margo Martindale. Emily Mitchell stars as the young, late JonBenét.
The infamous cold case at the center of “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” has haunted and befuddled law enforcement officials, amateur investigators and everyday true crime fanatics for decades. It has, in turn, inspired more than a few feature documentaries and docuseries over the years. Whether or not “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” will be able to stand apart enough from those predecessors to make a real impact with viewers remains to be seen.
“The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” premieres Thursday, Dec. 10 on Netflix.