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On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its new true crime limited series, “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.”

The 2-minute teaser offers viewers their first look at the upcoming series, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Ramsey’s parents, Patsy and John. Much like their real-life counterparts, the pair end up at the center of heavy media scrutiny in the Netflix trailer, as both law enforcement officials and investigators alike begin to push theories that the two may have had something to do with their six-year-old daughter’s murder.