‘The Pitt’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 2

It’s just about time for another stressful shift at “The Pitt,” but a quick refresh is good for the soul.

The first season of “The Pitt” came somewhat out of nowhere and captured the attention of audiences with its intense storytelling and pacing that harkens back to the glory days of TV. The ending of that first season featured a brutal look at a trauma center during a mass shooting event that left both the characters and the viewers shook. Season 2 is looking to pick up in the wake of that tragic event.

Here is what you need to remember before tuning in to “The Pitt” Season 2.

New Faces

The first season of “The Pitt” tracks a hectic 15-hour shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. At the center is Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinovitch (Noah Wyle), the calm leader of the emergency center, who is capable of solving whatever rolls through the doors in calm but creative ways. Joining him during the shift is Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) – a resident who spends the season hiding a pill addiction, Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) – a second-year resident juggling her stressful career with being a single parent, Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) – a third-year resident, and Nurse Dana Evans – the lead nurse who keeps the entire operation running smoothly.

The shift for Season 1 also features first days for a number of first and second year medical students. Some come in with a level of unearned confidence and bravado while others are unsure of their skills in the real world. The new students include Dr. Santos, Dr. Whittaker, Dr. Javadi, and Dr. King.

PittFest Disaster

The season features a number of cases with up and down results – some are easy fixes while others are struggles that end in death. It’s just another day on the job until a shooting at the local PittFest Music Concert brings a deluge of critically injured patients into the hospital. The last few hours of the shift have the team bouncing from one bloody emergency to the next and by the end a toll is taken on every single person on the staff.

Robby, who spent the season still struggling with the trauma of losing a friend during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hits his breaking point during the tail end of the chaos. After struggling to save his stepson Jake’s girlfriend from a gunshot wound and eventually failing, Robby broke down in a side room of the hospital. While we saw Robby’s brief collapse due to the stressors of the PittFest shooting, it’s clear that he and everyone else on staff still has plenty to unpack when Season 2 ramps up.

End of Shift

The end of the Season 1 shift finds just about everyone picking up the wreckage of the traumatic last few hours. On top of the devastating mental wake the PittFest shooting left in everyone, Langdon was ousted for his pill abuse and forced out of the hospital, Dana – who was punched by a disgruntled patient before the shooting started – is weighing her options about whether or not she wants to come back herself.

A more positive end is that Santos and Whittaker decided to live together despite being very different personality types. With all of that happening, Season 2 picking up only 10 months later means these wounds will still be plenty fresh.