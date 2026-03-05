Chase Infiniti will follow in her onscreen mother Elisabeth Moss’ rebellious footsteps in the new “The Handmaid’s Tale” spinoff.

In the official trailer for “The Testaments,” released Thursday by Hulu, Infiniti’s Agnes, the birth daughter of Mayday rebel June Osborne (Moss), must navigate an elite and stringent school for future wives run by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

“I’m not really sure what year it was,” Infiniti as Agnes noted at the beginning of the trailer as glimpses of her (seemingly) charmed life in Gilead flashed across the screen.

“I know I still had my dollhouse — it looked just like our real house,” Agnes continued, providing viewers with an overview of her life in the patriarchal theocracy, which also included Commanders and Marthas alike. “Some dolls were always busy. Others were always doing the important work. There was a little girl doll — that’s me.”

While Agnes, who June named Hannah at birth, reflected on the joy she had growing up in Gilead, she acknowledged that everything she was taught to accept and obey, was a facade.

Watch the trailer below.

“Back then, we actually believed in this world. I guess it’s easier to accept a story than believe that the people around you are monsters,” Agnes said as the trailer showed the young ladies approaching three lifeless hanging bodies.

As the footage went on, Aunt Lydia entrusted devout and dutiful Agnes to help Canadian newcomer Daisy (Lucy Halliday) get settled in her new home. But as The Cranberries can be heard singing in the background, something’s not “quite as it seems.” Specifically, Daisy has arrived with a mission, to “save those girls.”

Before long, Agnes appears to question everything she has been taught, touting change as “a good thing.”

“It was time for us to change things,” she added in a voiceover at the end.

“The Testaments” comes out on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on April 8.

Here’s a synopsis of the show, per Hulu: “An evolution of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Testaments’ is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present and their future.”

The series stars Infiniti, Halliday, Dowd, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

The series is created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker, who will also direct the first three episodes and finale. “The Testaments” is produced by MGM Television and 20th Television.