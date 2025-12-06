Chase Infiniti Suits Up in First Look at ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff ‘The Testaments’ | Photos

“The Testaments,” Hulu’s second Margaret Atwood adaptation, will premiere on the streamer in April 2026. Hulu announced the news during CCXP 2025 on Saturday and released some first-look photos, including our first look at Chase Infiniti as Agnes.

The upcoming drama comes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller. Based on Atwood’s 2019 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, “The Testaments” takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The coming-of-age story follows a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with their bleak futures. Unlike June and the women in the original novel, these women have never known a world before their indoctrination.

“Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve,” a press release for the series reads.

In addition to the premiere date, Hulu also released several first-look images from the upcoming series. Check them out below:

“The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu. Disney)

Chase Infiniti in in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

Ann Dowd in in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

“The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

Lucy Halliday in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

Shechinah Mpumlwana, Rowan Blanchard, Birva Pandya, Mattea Conforti, Chase Infiniti and Isolde Ardies in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

Mattea Conforti and Chase Infiniti in “The Testaments” (Photo Credit: Hulu, Disney)

The series stars Infiniti, Ann Down, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

In addition to Miller, “The Testaments” is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker. Barker will also direct the first three episodes. “The Testaments” is produced by MGM Television.

The series will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. It will premiere internationally on Disney+.