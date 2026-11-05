Abdul El-Sayed Tells ‘The View’ That Midterm Results Don’t Indicate a ‘Mandate’ for Democrats

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Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed was one of the many key victors for Democrats in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, which saw the party take control of both the House and the Senate. But, even with so many states flipping blue, he doesn’t necessarily believe that means Democrats have a “mandate” from voters.

El-Sayed stopped by “The View” on Thursday morning to discuss his win and the plans he has once he gets into office. During the interview, host Joy Behar noted that Republicans nationwide are trying to figure out why the night went as it did — pointing to factors like the war in Iran, tariffs and more — and asked what El-Sayed himself would attribute it to.