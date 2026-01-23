‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Dems Wasted the Chance to Prosecute Trump: ‘They Knew They Had a 4-Year Window’ | Video

Following testimony from former special counsel Jack Smith this week that President Trump broke the law after leaving office in his first term, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin shamed Democrats on Friday for failing to properly try, and convict the president.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, moderator Joy Behar — in for Whoopi Goldberg, who has Fridays off — questioned how Trump is in office if he broke the law. Host Sunny Hostin immediately reminded her that DoJ policy is to not indict a sitting president, which only prompted Behar to ask why Trump doesn’t resign, like Richard Nixon did.

“Because he’s not afraid of anything,” Sara Haines answered bluntly. “He hasn’t been held accountable.”

JACK SMITH TESTIFIES BEFORE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: After the former special counsel testified Thursday before the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and said "Donald Trump is the person who caused Jan. 6," 'The View' co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/Kx03Rt3i03 — The View (@TheView) January 23, 2026

At that, Farah Griffin offered a reality check on the attempts to hold him accountable, and called them a “missed opportunity.”

“The reality of both the January 6 investigation and the documents investigation is — Sunny is absolutely right about this DOJ policy — but they knew they had a 4-year window to investigate, try, indict, and try those crimes before the election,” Farah Griffin said. “And frankly, it was a missed opportunity, and a disservice to the public, in my view, that those were not adjudicated before the election.”

“Once he won, it was game over,” she continued. “Many of us were saying that at the time. I get you want to do a thorough investigation. I get these are wide-ranging; in the case of January 6 conspiracies, that can take years to dig into. But it basically put it in the public’s court to decide, you know, be judge, jury and executioner in this case.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.