Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Trump’s SAVE Act ‘Would Actually Disenfranchise More Republicans’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As President Trump continues to try and get the SAVE Act pushed through, his former staffer and current “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin has a warning: it might end up being worse for Republican voters, of all people.

The SAVE Act would require proof of citizenship and voter ID to vote, and prohibit universal mail-in voting. Discussing the topic on Friday, the ABC hosts agreed that they are in favor of needing photo ID to vote, but requiring proof of citizenship — which would take the form of providing a passport or birth certificate — takes things too far.

“Here’s a fun fact: I have a feeling that if the SAVE America Act passed, which it’s not going to, it would actually disenfranchise more Republicans,” Farah Griffin opined. “It’s rural voters who would most likely not have a passport, most likely haven’t traveled outside of the country. So it’s just bad policy in general.”

REPUBLICANS COMPARE 'NEVER-ENDING PASTA BOWL' TO VOTER ID LAWS: ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in after Republicans invoked Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl to make the case for the SAVE Act, raising questions about whether the comparison holds up. pic.twitter.com/ScI57iC2qO — The View (@TheView) July 24, 2026

Farah Griffin noted that, at present, only about 1% of Americans don’t have some form of ID that would be needed to vote, which is smaller than it used to be. But, if the ID requirements were changed, it’d become a problem.

“And a lot of them are MAGA,” host Joy Behar called out, referring to the rural voters Farah Griffin mentioned.

“Yeah, that’s my point,” Farah Griffin returned. “SAVE America Act is bizarre.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin worried for Black voters alongside rural voters, saying they’d be disproportionately affected.

“I believe that in my soul, and African Americans fought and died for the right to vote in this country,” she said. “I think it’s a very slippery slope. If you know your history, it reminds me of having to count jelly beans in a jar. It reminds me of having to answer citizenship questions for Black people to vote and I won’t support it.”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.