‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Says Trump Picked the Wrong Guy to Arrest in Don Lemon: ‘Has the Courage and Has the Money’ to Fight | Video

After the Trump administration sent federal agents to arrest journalist Don Lemon last week, despite a judge refusing to approve federal charges against him just a week earlier, Lemon is now released. And “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks the president should be worried, because they “picked on the wrong guy.”

Discussing the arrest during Monday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts largely scoffed at the move, calling it a tactic “to send a chilling message to anybody who is covering facts.” Navarro shredded the administration once again for “gaslighting” voters, and being “afraid” of truth getting out.

“And I think they picked on the wrong guy, because Don Lemon is not going to play dead,” she said. “Don Lemon has the wherewithal, has the structure, has the team, has the courage and has the money to fight this administration.”

DON LEMON ARRESTED OVER MN PROTESTS: 'The View' co-hosts react to freedom of press concerns being raised following the arrest of Lemon and Georgia Fort in connection with their coverage of protests at a Minneapolis church. pic.twitter.com/JMnpGQX7Wc — The View (@TheView) February 2, 2026

“And he’s going to take it as far as it goes,” Navarro continued.

Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed with that and, citing her experience as a former federal prosecutor once again, made an educated guess about how Lemon’s case will go in the legal system.

“You know what happens next is that he will have his day in court, and I suspect that this case will be thrown out,” she said. “This case doesn’t have any merit.”

Hostin conceded that she is close friends with Lemon herself, but picked apart the idea that he was impeding any rights, which is what he was charged with.

“I’ve been with Don in Ferguson. I’ve been with Don on the ground in South Carolina. Don is a journalist,” she said. “He’s an on-the-ground journalist. He has been pepper sprayed, he has been tear gassed, and he was getting the story, and nothing should have gotten in the way of that. He had a microphone with him, he had a cameraman with him, and he was practicing journalism.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.