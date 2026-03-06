‘The View’ Hosts Celebrate Kristi Noem’s Firing: ‘Couldn’t Have Happened to a Better Person’ | Video

Kristi Noem was fired as Secretary of Homeland Security on Thursday and, come Friday morning, the hosts of “The View” were happy to personally see her out the door. According to the ABC hosts, it “couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

During the Hot Topics discussion, the women ripped Kristi Noem for her management of ICE, as well as an expensive ad campaign that appeared to ultimately lead to her ouster after she testified that President Trump approved the funds for it. Host Ana Navarro argued that it was about “100 reasons” to fire Noem, and Sunny Hostin agreed.

“I’m never happy when someone loses their job, or loses their career, but this could not have happened to a better person, right?” she said happily. “I mean, she needed to go. She needed to go, we knew that.”

KRISTI NOEM OUT AS DHS SECRETARY: After Pres. Trump announced GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin will replace Noem as Department of Homeland Security secretary, 'The View' co-hosts and Elisabeth Hasselbeck react. pic.twitter.com/Co9V9hZzM1 — The View (@TheView) March 6, 2026

Hostin did express concern that some of Noem’s actual policies would still stand, and added that, even beyond Noem’s firing, “There is a lot of work that needs to be done.” Host Sara Haines agreed, but added that she’s pleased to see at least someone being held accountable.

Both Hostin and Navarro were also tickled about Noem’s new position, as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas in the Western Hemisphere, with Hostin joking that she’d be “securing the whales.”

“The photo ops will be great!” Navarro added. “I can’t wait to see her in a Mexican hat, eating tacos on the beaches of Costa Rica. Oh my gosh, she can go to carnivals!”

To end the conversation, Navarro offered one last blunt sentiment.

“Bye, Felicia. Don’t let the door hit you or the good door split you!”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.