‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Search of Ilhan Omar’s Home Feels Like Election Interference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Following the federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home this week, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is calling election interference. The ABC host admitted on Tuesday that, while there is still plenty of information left to be revealed, she was “not comfortable with it.”

Omar’s house in Washington, D.C., was searched early Monday as part of a criminal investigation by Homeland Security Investigations agents, and Fox News said the investigation stemmed from “criminal fraud investigations” into Omar’s “immigration paperwork.” The search occurred just a month ahead of this year’s midterm elections in November, in which Omar is up for reelection in Minnesota, and the timing was more than a little suspicious for Farah Griffin and her colleagues.

“There’s a lot we don’t know. Obviously, a judge had to sign off on this warrant,” she said. “That said, it’s very clear the president has wanted to target Ilhan Omar.”