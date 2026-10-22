‘The View’ Hosts ‘Disgusted’ by JD Vance Defending Vivek Ramaswamy Attack Ad: ‘Grow a Spine’

“The View” hosts were appalled after Vice President JD Vance chose to defend Vivek Ramaswamy over a political ad using Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s estranged mother to attack her.

The ad features his opponent’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, calling her daughter a liar while urging voters not to elect her as governor. Arthur disputes Acton’s accounts of her childhood, including her experience of homelessness.

While campaigning in Ohio, Vance doubled down on his defense of Ramaswamy’s ad. He said that he was “disgusted” that some Republicans had turned on Ramaswamy for running it and was angered watching Democrats “throw every dirty trick in the political book at Vivek.”

“And now the media and the Democrats in the state of Ohio are obsessed because, guess what, Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial which calls it out as it is and calls Amy Acton a liar,” Vance added.

“The View” table broke it all down on Thursday, with Sara Haines slamming the VP for putting party over decency.

"I am so disgusted by JD Vance; I am so disgusted by this ad." Sara Haines reacts after the vice president defended GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign ad featuring the estranged mother of Democratic rival Amy Acton. pic.twitter.com/a2lgILv8At — The View (@TheView) October 22, 2026

“We’ve been begging Republicans to grow a spine and stand up when something is wrong,” Haines said. “‘We the People’ literally means you’re more accountable to the public than your party. When you lose the storyline on that you’re missing the entire thing.”

She continued: “I am so disgusted by JD Vance, I am so disgusted by this ad. I don’t know how this was put out and pretending like this is a normal thing. This was an abuse case. But you know what, it also doesn’t surprise me that this is the same administration that’s protecting the people in the Epstein files.”

Acton has said she was removed from her mother’s custody at age 12 after her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her. Her brother, Phil Stearns, has also spoken publicly about the abuse they experienced as children.

Ramaswamy’s campaign had not initially identified itself as the producer, but a spokesperson defended the ad’s message, calling Acton a “serial fabulist” and saying voters needed to know about her alleged dishonesty.