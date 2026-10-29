‘The View’: Sara Haines Says GOP Concerns Over Alaska Election Show ‘They’re Really Only Considering Republican Voters as Stupid’

As Republicans continue to preemptively challenge the midterm election results in Alaska due to two candidates having the same name, the hosts of “The View” are over it. On Thursday morning, Sara Haines argued that conservative outrage on the matter mostly just shows how they’re “only considering Republican voters as stupid.”

This November, there are two Senate candidates named Daniel Sullivan on the ballot in Alaska. Republicans (as well as the New York Times) are claiming this was a move by Democrats, recruiting a candidate with the same name as the incumbent to confuse voters into picking someone besides the Republican.

“To assume that the voters are not smart enough to recognize their incumbent, the guy who’s been in office. He’s been there since 2015,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg marveled. “He’s been there a long time. So the idea that they don’t know who he is because they saw another Dan, ‘Oh my God, who is it?! Where is he?’ It says incumbent right next to it.”

“Well, I don’t mean this as dismissive, but they’re really only considering Republican voters as stupid,” Haines agreed. “I mean, if you want to be precise, because that’s what they’re doing.”

That said, the ABC hosts also agreed that if associates of the Democratic candidate really did recruit a second Dan Sullivan with the goal of confusing people, it was a “dumb” tactic.

“Confusing a voter isn’t a good political strategy because you’re then kind of betraying the very person you’re asking to vote for you and represent you,” Haines argued. “So I think it it’s definitely dirty.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that it was just an easy play right into Trump’s hand.

“I don’t like it as a tactic at all. And what it does too is, we know that Donald Trump has already telegraphed that he wants to challenge the election results,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“This is absolutely going to show up in one of these lawsuits afterward, if Peltola wins,” she continued. “He’s going to say, ‘Well, look, it’s probably because of this.’ And while it won’t change the material outcome, it could delay certifying the results and all of that for much longer.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.