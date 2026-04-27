‘The View’: Ana Navarro Wonders if WHCD Will Prompt Gun Reform Now That Major Politicians ‘Have Felt the Fear Themselves’

Following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend, the hosts of “The View” wondered on Monday if gun reform might actually happen, now that several major politicians have personally felt “the fear our schoolchildren go through.”

The incident was the primary focus of the day’s Hot Topics discussions, with the ABC hosts unanimously condemning political violence against anyone. The women agreed that the Secret Service did an outstanding job, but host Sunny Hostin mourned that the shooter was able to get so far across the country with weapons. Meanwhile, host Ana Navarro wondered what happens next, considering who was present at the dinner.

“That room was full of some of the most important political leaders in the country right now. Now they know, they’ve lived it in their own flesh, the fear that our schoolchildren go through,” she said. “Now they know what it’s like to have to jump under a table the way that schoolchildren jump under a desk.”

Navarro noted how “vulnerable” the U.S. is to mass shootings, pointing out how many different places gun violence has occurred, and argued that action should’ve been taken after the Sandy Hook shooting.

“But maybe now that they have felt the fear themselves, they will do something on gun reform,” Navarro said.

This is not the first time politicians have experienced the threat of gun violence themselves before. After the shooting on Saturday night, the president posted on Truth Social that the incident at the Correspondents’ Dinner only highlighted the need for his ballroom at the White House.