Boxer Tyson Fury Comes Out of Retirement to Face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix

Tyson Fury, the two-time former unified heavyweight champion who has 24 KOs on his record, is coming out of retirement. Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov, a fighter with 19 KOs so far, on Netflix. The fight will take place on April 11.

The face-off will be streamed globally and marks the first Netflix live event to be broadcast from the U.K.

The last time Fury appeared in a British ring was nearly four years ago. The Ring will lead promotion for the event. The venue and undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are happy that Tyson decided to come out of retirement for what should be an exciting heavyweight clash against Makhmudov,” Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the general entertainment authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, said.

“I have long admired Tyson Fury as one of the most resilient and captivating boxers of his generation,” Gabe Spitzer, vice president of sports at Netflix, said. “His career has been defined by beating the odds, and there is an undeniable electricity whenever he fights. We are incredibly excited to see him come out of retirement for this massive homecoming, and we love giving our members a front-row seat to the next chapter of his legacy.”

Netflix is currently working with Fury on “At Home With the Furys,” the second season of the reality series that first premiered in 2023. The streamer is also producing a feature length documentary about Fury that will take a look at the raw, unfiltered life of one of the most compelling figures in sport and British culture.