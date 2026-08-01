Vincent Pastore, ‘The Sopranos’ Star, Dies at 80

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Vincent Pastore, an American actor known to audiences for his role as mobster Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” was found dead in his Bronx residence by a neighbor on Saturday. He was 80 years old.

The news was confirmed to TheWrap by his manager Bob McGowan. McGowan received a call from Pastore’s “Sopranos” co-star and personal friend Vincent Curatola earlier Saturday informing him of Pastore’s death.

“He was such a great guy. He was always helping charities. He would help anybody,” his manager Bob McGowan said. “My condolences to his family.”

After acting in smaller parts through the ’80s and ’90s, with notable crime genre credits including “Goodfellas” and “Carlito’s Way,” Pastore found his most prominent role in 1999 as a main cast member on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

The actor played Salvatore Bonpensiero, a.k.a. Big Pussy, an over-the-hill mobster and sentimental favorite of his capo, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Much of the main narrative through the start of the “The Sopranos” involves Bonpensiero’s conspicuous disappearances and associations with forces outside of the mafia. After serving as a main cast member through the first two seasons, Pastore continued to make additional appearances as Big Pussy through the show’s remaining four seasons.

Prior to “The Sopranos,” Pastore made his Broadway debut as a replacement actor for the role of Amos Heart in “Chicago.” He returned to the stage for “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2013.

Pastore continued as a character actor through the years, oftentimes racking up several credits each year with productions that shot in the tri-state area. He had regular guest voice role as the mobster Terry on “Aqua Teen Hunger Force and recurring roles on “General Hospital” in 2008 along with FX’s early-aughts spoof series “Son of the Beach.” Other notable TV credits include “The Practice,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and “The Curse.”

Along with narrative credits, Pastore also became a reality show regular, competing on “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Shark Tank” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Born July 14, 1946, Pastore grew up in New Rochelle, NY before enlisting in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he graduated from Pace University with a degree in drama.

Pastore married Nancy Berke, though the two later divorced. They share a daughter, Renee.