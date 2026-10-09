‘VisionQuest’ Praised as ‘Terrific’ and ‘Trippy’ in First Reactions: ‘One of Marvel’s Best Shows’

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Marvel’s grand experiment with MCU-set Disney+ shows began in 2021 with “WandaVision.” After the middle chapter, “Agatha All Along,” the trilogy concludes with “VisionQuest,” premiering Oct. 14.

According to early audiences, it’s a worthy series to end on.

“The ‘Wandavision’ trilogy comes to a near-perfect conclusion with #visionquest,” said @Elphaba_Anne on X. “Terry matalas does a masterful job showing a deep love for and understanding of many projects that paved the way while still making the story his own, executing a distinct creative vision (pun intended).”



“It’s awesome,” says “Impractical Jokers’” Brian Quinn.

“VisionQuest” sees Paul Bettany return as Vision — or, at least, as a Vision. Rather than directly reprising the role he originated in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (an evolution of J.A.R.V.I.S., an AI Bettany has voiced since the first MCU film, “Iron Man”), the Marvel star returns as White Vision. White Vision is Vision’s corpse, resurrected as an amnesiac soldier by S.W.O.R.D. after his death in “Infinity War.” At the end of “WandaVision,” he regains his old memories through a version of Vision that the Scarlet Witch resurrected as a magical construct. Aren’t comics wonderful?

“We’ve seen all 8 episodes of VISIONQUEST and this is easily one of Marvel’s best shows – up there with Wonder Man and Loki,” said @Mar_Tesseract on X. “A strange, beautiful, visually striking, and emotionally powerful conclusion to the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.”

Joining Bettany in the series created by Terry Matalas, James Spader reprises his role as the villainous robot Ultron for the first time since his 2015 debut in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Ruaridh Mollica will make his series debut as Tommy Maximoff/Speed, a grown-up version of Scarlet Witch and Vision’s son, who was introduced in “WandaVision” and later appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“#VISIONQUEST is trippy, transcendent, and totally terrific. It’s also a surprisingly transformative and thoughtful exploration of the beauty and humanity behind the machine,” said @dbapz on X. “Terry Matalas has created a deeply moving and visually stunning series that finds genuine emotion at its core. Paul Bettany and James Spader have never been better.”



You can view more reactions below.

the wandavision trilogy comes to a near-perfect conclusion with #visionquest. terry matalas does a masterful job showing a deep love for and understanding of many projects that paved the way while still making the story his own, executing a distinct creative vision (pun intended) — taylor gates (@Elphaba_Anne) October 8, 2026

We’ve seen all 8 episodes of VISIONQUEST and this is easily one of Marvel’s best shows – up there with Wonder Man and Loki. A strange, beautiful, visually striking, and emotionally powerful conclusion to the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.… pic.twitter.com/3dJLxXfAtd — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) October 8, 2026

#VISIONQUEST is trippy, transcendent, and totally terrific. It’s also a surprisingly transformative and thoughtful exploration of the beauty and humanity behind the machine. Terry Matalas has created a deeply moving and visually stunning series that finds genuine emotion at its… pic.twitter.com/lpqJ1G4nN4 — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) October 8, 2026

#VisionQuest is Marvel Studios’ best TV show of 2026.



Insightful, emotionally precise, and mind-bending, it’s a reminder of why the MCU still owns the small screen when it trusts the story.



The series delivers a genuine love letter to WandaVision fans, moving the story into… pic.twitter.com/Kau4U8qC3o — Aeron Eclarinal – The Direct (@aeronchino) October 8, 2026

I saw the entire season of #VISIONQUEST and I really loved it. This comes from someone who has been down on the MCU shows as of late. It is a battle between Vision and his inner-self along with a great cast. I highly recommend it. Also, episode 5 is my favorite of the season with… — Julian Cannon, The Writer 🗒📸 @Adweek NY/NYCC (@julianexcalibur) October 8, 2026

#VisionQuest is a fantastic sequel to WandaVision. It’s smart, weird, ambitious, and creative with a beating father/son heart.



My favorite part; it seems to love being a part of the MCU and embracing as many corners as it can. As a longtime fan, it’s very rewarding. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/9y46TMfrVo — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 8, 2026

Went into VisionQuest completely blind. What a ride! WandaVision was about Wanda confronting her grief & #VisionQuest is about Vision doing the same. James Spader makes a PHENOMENAL return to the MCU. Paul Bettany is as brilliant as ever! Ruaridh Mollica is an incredible addition pic.twitter.com/rsMv6FW2xh — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 8, 2026

#VisionQuest is a worthy successor to WandaVision and it feels like a love letter to Wanda Maximoff at times.



It tackles the themes of love, grief, generational trauma, and identity. The relationship between Tommy and Vision will leave you wanting more from this family.



James… pic.twitter.com/dfWPWPCuCc — Demet K. (@demetherself) October 8, 2026