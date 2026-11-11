Wanda’s Alive: ‘VisionQuest’ Post-Credits Scene Riles Up Fans With Answer to One of MCU’s Biggest Questions

Note: Major spoilers ahead for “VisionQuest” and “Avengers: Doomsday”
Marvel shocked fans all over on Tuesday night, when a surprise post-credits scene — one that wasn’t even made available to press in advance — popped up on the “VisionQuest” series finale. But, in this case, it was shock and delight, as the footage brought the long-awaited return of a certain beloved witch.
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The “VisionQuest” finale brought a Maximoff family reunion, but an incomplete one. Vision (Paul Bettany) is saved by his two sons, Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy (Ruaridh) after defeating Ultron (James Spader), marking a sweet reunion for the Maximoff men. Sadly, the family matriarch wasn’t there. She was in the episode, though.
As the credits rolled, fans were made to re-live Wanda’s death at Wundagore mountain, as seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But this time, the footage continued. Suddenly, Doctor Doom shows up, pulls Wanda from the rubble, and resurrects her.
The moment clearly tees her up to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” though in exactly what capacity, we still don’t know. For now, that doesn’t matter to fans. Longtime MCU watchers were just thrilled to have the Scarlet Witch back.
“Out of every single trailer they’ve dropped the literal best promo for doomsday ended up being the #visionquest post-credit scene because now i am so hyped i feel like i could run through a wall,” one fan wrote.
That doesn’t mean people don’t have their theories though. Many fans resurfaced an old interview with Olsen, in which she details a comic arc that involves Wanda helping defeat Doom. That arc comes in “Avengers: The Children’s Crusade,” in which Wanda is not only a key to helping defeat Doom, but also briefly a romantic interest for the Marvel villain.
Given the interaction between the two in “VisionQuest,” many fans are now speculating that “Avengers: Doomsday” will mirror that comic arc pretty closely.
For other fans, Wanda’s return is what’s convincing them to actually buy tickets to “Avengers: Doomsday,” after taking a step back from the franchise in recent years.
“I thought i didn’t care about marvel anymore. i thought i was free,” one fan posted. “And i guess i don’t care about marvel but i still do care about wanda maximoff my god this just awakened something in me.”
“Uh oh…they got me…” another said.
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You can see more fan reactions below.