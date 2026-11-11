Wanda’s Alive: ‘VisionQuest’ Post-Credits Scene Riles Up Fans With Answer to One of MCU’s Biggest Questions

Note: Major spoilers ahead for “VisionQuest” and “Avengers: Doomsday”

Marvel shocked fans all over on Tuesday night, when a surprise post-credits scene — one that wasn’t even made available to press in advance — popped up on the “VisionQuest” series finale. But, in this case, it was shock and delight, as the footage brought the long-awaited return of a certain beloved witch.

This is your very last exit before more spoilers hit, so if you’ve somehow managed to avoid seeing this scene and would like to continue doing so, close out of this tab now. Still with us? Excellent. Let’s continue.

The “VisionQuest” finale brought a Maximoff family reunion, but an incomplete one. Vision (Paul Bettany) is saved by his two sons, Billy (Joe Locke) and Tommy (Ruaridh) after defeating Ultron (James Spader), marking a sweet reunion for the Maximoff men. Sadly, the family matriarch wasn’t there. She was in the episode, though.

As the credits rolled, fans were made to re-live Wanda’s death at Wundagore mountain, as seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But this time, the footage continued. Suddenly, Doctor Doom shows up, pulls Wanda from the rubble, and resurrects her.

Elizabeth Olsen has officially returned as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU:



“Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine.” #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/7dIYvZM2G2 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 11, 2026

The moment clearly tees her up to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” though in exactly what capacity, we still don’t know. For now, that doesn’t matter to fans. Longtime MCU watchers were just thrilled to have the Scarlet Witch back.

“Out of every single trailer they’ve dropped the literal best promo for doomsday ended up being the #visionquest post-credit scene because now i am so hyped i feel like i could run through a wall,” one fan wrote.

We will theorize about this scene later but I JUST CAN’T BELIEVE ELIZABETH OLSEN AS WANDA MAXIMOFF IS BACK ON MY SCREEN IN 2026 🥹😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7bPaiQUqqB — ໊ (@wandasattorney) November 11, 2026

out of every single trailer they’ve dropped the literal best promo for doomsday ended up being the #visionquest post-credit scene because now i am so hyped i feel like i could run through a wall pic.twitter.com/EeoouFcOP1 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 11, 2026

WANDA IS BACK. THE SCARLET WITCH WILL APPEAR IN DOOMSDAY. #VisionQuest #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/0SZaMSY1NK — cypher ⧫ | VISIONQUEST SPOILERS (@cypherwv) November 11, 2026

That doesn’t mean people don’t have their theories though. Many fans resurfaced an old interview with Olsen, in which she details a comic arc that involves Wanda helping defeat Doom. That arc comes in “Avengers: The Children’s Crusade,” in which Wanda is not only a key to helping defeat Doom, but also briefly a romantic interest for the Marvel villain.

Given the interaction between the two in “VisionQuest,” many fans are now speculating that “Avengers: Doomsday” will mirror that comic arc pretty closely.

MOTHER WANDA MAXIMOFF AKA THE SCARLET WITCH IS BACK OH MY GODDDDD. EVERYONE GET UP SHES COMING BACK IN DOOMSDAY #VisionQuest pic.twitter.com/7bzt5iLuYc — mi’asia 🔮 (@glowinasia) November 11, 2026

People see "Wanda is back" and think it's just an ordinary superhero return, but the comic lore behind this reveal is terrifying



Doom pulling Wanda out of the Wundagore rubble and controlling her magic ("Witch, awaken") is a direct adaptation of The Children's Crusade arc… https://t.co/LerpUkxZX4 — Obaino (@iamdpassword) November 11, 2026

For other fans, Wanda’s return is what’s convincing them to actually buy tickets to “Avengers: Doomsday,” after taking a step back from the franchise in recent years.

“I thought i didn’t care about marvel anymore. i thought i was free,” one fan posted. “And i guess i don’t care about marvel but i still do care about wanda maximoff my god this just awakened something in me.”

“Uh oh…they got me…” another said.

uh oh…they got me….WANDA MAXIMOFF I WILL SUPPORT YOUR WRONGS!!! #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/b5tNoOg8O4 — rich reviews (@richardmz13) November 11, 2026

i thought i didn’t care about marvel anymore. i thought i was free. and i guess i don’t care about marvel but i still do care about wanda maximoff my god this just awakened something in me https://t.co/9fhJ55649o — 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@olsendyer) November 11, 2026

When i buy doomsday tickets to see Wanda maximoff and I see Wanda maximoff in doomsday pic.twitter.com/EafeQsOut1 — ' (@wandazwhore) November 11, 2026

Vision Quest Spoilers!!!

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–



The way this is the most excited I've been for Doomsday. She's back! Lizzie Olsen is back in the MCU. Wanda is ALIVE!



Also, I told you so 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/NbSYDiHDoF — AF ✊🏽🇵🇸 (@AFParker642) November 11, 2026

copy

You can see more fan reactions below.

i just know rio is Sick of these maximoffs and their penchant for escaping death pic.twitter.com/0un5UVSux6 — mwp (@midwestprincsss) November 11, 2026

going to sleep knowing Wanda Maximoff is alive and will meet Tommy and Billy again once they save her from Doom’s brainwashing #VisionQuest pic.twitter.com/S6nLSOBaxP — Sofía (@starkcanarie) November 11, 2026

4 EXHAUSTING YEARS BUT NEVERTHELESS WE PREVAILED AND WANDA MAXIMOFF IS ALIVE #VisionQuest pic.twitter.com/K59robULcN — ray (@27__ray) November 11, 2026