‘War’ Review: Sienna Miller and Dominic West Excel in Intricate HBO Legal Drama

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HBO and Sky’s slick British legal drama by prolific creator George Kay has enough going for it to make anyone want to watch. It is set in modern-day London. The first season (of two already ordered for this co-production) stars two talented and well-known actors and the supporting cast is also superb. There is glamour and the dialogue is witty and crisp in this slow moving, unpredictable series.

Although “War” starts brisk with fiery monologues from the lawyers about bringing down the opposing party, the series soon breaks down into subplots, meandering scenes and even more characters. Most move the story along, a few don’t. For example, in the sixth episode, a scene suddenly reveals that barrister David Schill (Miles Jupp) has a premature baby in the hospital. Schill is in scenes before this without a mention of the emergency. These sudden forays risk throwing off what the show proposes, a structured, down-and-dirty look behind the scenes of how law firms handle big, news-making cases.

Unlike Kay’s previous shows (“Lupin,” “Killing Eve,” “Hijack”), “War” has no action scenes, no explosives or physical fights, everything relies on the dramatic storytelling. It’s got to be tight or the mind wanders, plus the pace is, did we say, slow?

James McArdle, Sienna Miller and Phoebe Fox in “War.”(Sky/HBO)

Let’s fade in: Gorgeous movie star Carla Duval (Sienna Miller) and her handsome tech titan husband, Morgan Henderson (Dominic West) are heading toward divorce after 10 years of marriage. The alleged cause is infidelity, plus a general lack of satisfaction with each other. There’s a prenup and although both are rich, Carla went into the union wealthier than Morgan but that has changed since his career took off and he is now a billionaire. Duval’s acting career is in decline and since she claims she helped him get started, she is seeking a sizable sum from his fortune. That sum will not happen without force. That comes in the form of a sexy actress acquaintance that seduces Morgan with Carla’s alleged knowledge (if not consent) proving that he will cheat if given the opportunity.

Suddenly it’s war as Carla’s legal team Taylor and Byrne and Morgan’s larger firm Cathcarts enter the fray. The scenes offer a glimpse at how the lawyers queue up to handle multi-million-dollar big cases, prancing and postulating in the early meetings, dredging up their own ire seemingly just to energize them enough to win. They know if they do so, they can bill the couple millions.

Duval’s main lawyers, Taylor and Bryne are married couple Nicholas and Serena played by James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown”) and Phoebe Fox (“The Great”). Together they possess a particular restraint and affection for each other that always hints at something more bubbling below the surface. Serena is pregnant. As the show proceeds, these two become a touchstone for how exhausting legal work can become.

Celia Imrie in “War.” (Sky/HBO)

To this add Celia Emry (“The Diplomat,” “Thursday Murder Club,” “Bridget Jones”) as the voice-of-reason partner, Joy Budge aka Budgie.

The Cathcarts team of lawyers and assistants consists of top British character actors that viewers will have probably seen somewhere before. Pip Torrens, who may be remembered from many British and American TV shows including “The Nevers,” “The Crown,” “Poldark” or “Preacher,” is stern-faced senior partner John Smallwood along with senior partners Nina Sosanya (“Good Omens”) as Beatrice aka Queen Bea. As the more renowned firm, the actors essay their characters with a strict, authoritarian way of doing things and with a certainty that they will win.

Look closely and you will see Emma Laird (so good as the weary, frightened prostitute in “Mayor of Kingstown”) in a showy performance as Molly Giordano, a seen-it-all assistant whose ambitions seem to get knocked down every time.

Dominic West in “War.” (Sky/HBO)

Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”) plays Johnny Warren, a hungry legal eagle determined to get a good start at a leading firm and will stop at nothing to get there. In addition to his own eagerness to succeed, he has one more motivation; his fed-up girlfriend Bella (Honor Swinton Byrne) may dump him if he doesn’t.

Miller and West put in stellar performances as Carla and Morgan, two people that still have love for each other and appear to have regrets. Both actors are maturing in their craft and it shows. Perhaps the wink, wink of “War,” is that Miller and West’s star power is the bait to get viewers interested in a show about lawyers, or at least a show with good actors who play them.

“War” premieres Oct. 1 on HBO and HBO Max.