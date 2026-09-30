‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Wraps Production With a Moody New Jenna Ortega Image

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We may not be getting “Wednesday” Season 3 in time for this Halloween season, but we do have some good news: the third season of the hit Addams Family series has wrapped production, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The creepy, kooky series reimagines the iconic Addams Family through the perspective of the title character, daughter Wednesday Addams, played by “Scream” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star Jenna Ortega, as she navigates teenage life at the Nevermore Academy for outcasts.

Along with the Season 3 production wrap announcement, Netflix debuted a new early-look image featuring none other than Ortega’s Wednesday, who we find in typical fashion, sitting stone-faced at her typewriter, draped in black-and-white. You can see the new “Wednesday” Season 3 image above.

Season 3 was once again filmed in Dublin, Ireland (production moved to Dublin for Season 2 after Season 1 was filmed in Romania). Production kicked off all the way back in February 2026, welcoming back series creators, showrunners and EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar, as well as Executive Producer and Director Tim Burton.

However, there are also a lot of new faces joining the seriously ookie adventures this season. Perhaps the most ancipated character arrival is Eva Green’s Ophelia, sister to Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones), who was long thought dead until the Season 2 finale. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family,” Green said when she joined the show.

Another most-anticipated newcomer? Iconic Tim Burton regular Winona Ryder (“Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands”), who recently reunited with the filmmaker and worked with Ortega on “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Season 3 also welcomes “Fright Night” and “The Princess Bride” star Chris Sarandon and “Game of Thrones” star Lena Heady, as well as Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders”), Andrew McCarthy (“St. Elmo’s Fire”), Oscar Morgan (“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”), James Lance (“Black Mirror”) and Kennedy Moyer (“Task”). Character details for those new additions are still to be revealed.

Also still TBR? An official Season 3 release date (woe is us), but the series is expected to return in 2027, and now that production is over, the countdown really begins.