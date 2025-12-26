Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes

Like most other talk shows this week, “The View” remains on holiday hiatus. So, when does it return?

Now in Season 29, the ABC talk show is hosted currently by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. They went on break for the holiday beginning Monday, Dec. 22, and won’t be back until the new year.

Below, you’ll find when they return, and which episodes you can rewatch in the meantime.

When does “The View” come back with new episodes?

Season 29 returns on Monday, Jan. 5.

What’s happening in the meantime?

Here’s the schedule for the next week: