Puppy Bowl 2026: Start Time, Where to Watch and More Details

The greatest day of the year is upon us once more — yes, it’s Puppy Bowl time.

Sure, you could watch the Super Bowl, where there are rules, and points, and stakes. But before all that — when you need to set a calm baseline for your blood pressure and remember the good things in the world — the Puppy Bowl is there for you. This year marks the 22nd event, and the players are as cute as ever. So, where can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Puppy Bowl?

The 22nd annual Puppy Bowl returns on Sunday, Feb. 8.

What time is the Puppy Bowl?

No, don’t worry. The Puppy Bowl airs at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The Super Bowl doesn’t kick off until 6:30 p.m. ET. This is just some pre-game cuteness.

Is the Puppy Bowl streaming or only on broadcast?

Both. The Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and Discovery+.

Can you adopt a dog from the Puppy Bowl?

They sure are! In fact, the Puppy Bowl is the original and longest running call-to-adoption television event.

Who’s playing?

You can see the full list of dogs competing this year here.

Who’s the referee?

Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes.

Watch the trailer: