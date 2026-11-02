Whoopi Goldberg Pays Tribute to ‘Irreplaceable’ Patrick Stewart on ‘The View’: ‘I Know He’s Running Around Having Fun’

Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to her former co-star and friend Patrick Stewart on Monday’s episode of “The View,” remembering the legendary actor for the legend that he was. According to Goldberg, Stewart is “in a word, irreplaceable.”
“We went way back, and I adored him,” she said to start things off. “And as a performer, he could do everything. He could do drama, science fiction, comedy, and of course, Shakespeare. We’re going to miss his talent, miss his friendship, his kindness, and his humor. And he is, in a word, irreplaceable, really.”
Goldberg then recalled an appearance by Stewart on “The View” back in 2020, where he officially asked her to appear on season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard,” which still makes her giggle.
Goldberg did go on to accept that invitation, and reprised her role of Guinan for the sequel series. Goldberg and Stewart first starred together in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as Guinan and Captain Jean-Luc Picard, respectively.
“There was nobody like him. He was — ‘Star Trek’ remains one of the great events in my life, and it is still one of the best, and I’ll miss him dearly,” Goldberg added. “But he’s up with a lot of great people, so I know he’s running around having fun.”
Goldberg is typically out on Fridays at the ABC talk show, thus her comments coming several days after Stewart’s death, last Wednesday. The prolific actor died after a short battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, his reps shared in a statement.