Whoopi Goldberg Pays Tribute to ‘Irreplaceable’ Patrick Stewart on ‘The View’: ‘I Know He’s Running Around Having Fun’

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Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to her former co-star and friend Patrick Stewart on Monday’s episode of “The View,” remembering the legendary actor for the legend that he was. According to Goldberg, Stewart is “in a word, irreplaceable.”

“We went way back, and I adored him,” she said to start things off. “And as a performer, he could do everything. He could do drama, science fiction, comedy, and of course, Shakespeare. We’re going to miss his talent, miss his friendship, his kindness, and his humor. And he is, in a word, irreplaceable, really.”