Will Poulter-Led ‘Beat the Reaper’ Lands Series Order at Apple TV

Apple TV picked up medical dramedy series “Beat the Reaper,” set to star Will Poulter.

Sam Catlin of “Breaking Bad” and “Sugar” will executive produce and showrun the series. Based on Josh Bazell’s novel of the same name, Poulter will star as Dr. Peter Brown, an intern at “Boston’s worst hospital.” When a patient recognizes him from his dangerous past, Brown has eight hours to “beat the reaper,” fielding off the government, hitmen and fellow surgeons.

“Beat The Reaper” was Bazell’s debut novel and was released in 2009.

Apple Studios and New Regency will co-produce the series. Catlin will executive produce the series as part of his overall deal with Apple TV. Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will executive produce for New Regency.

Poulter most recently appeared in “The Bear” Season 4 and returned to the “Black Mirror” anthology series. He also appeared in A24’s “Warfare.” Upcoming credits include Adam Meeks’ “Union County,” horror film “Rapture,” the sci-fi comedy “I Love Boosters” and Netflix drama “Saturn Return.”

The BAFTA rising star winner received Emmy nominations for his guest performance in “The Bear” and his supporting performance in “Dopesick.” He is represented by WME and Hamilton Hodell.